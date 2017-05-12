Valley Roundup, May 12, 2017

Welcome to Valley Roundup. I’m Carolyn Sackariason.

Joining me this week are Aspen Times reporter Jason Auslander and Madeleine Osberger, contributing editor of the Aspen Daily News, in the studio, along with Carla Jean Whitley, features editor of the Glenwood Post Independent via Skype.





Aspen police are looking for an unidentified suspect who ran into an art gallery and slashed a $3 million painting.

In Silt, many residents are breathing a sigh of relief that the town has replaced its sculpture in the roundabout.

And nationally, the ski industry saw an increase in skier visits this past season. But there is still room for growth.

A luxury condominium complex in downtown Aspen has hooked back into the city’s stormwater system after it fixed its septic tank leak.

Employers in Glenwood Springs are trying to stay ahead of the delays expected when the Grand Avenue Bridge closes in August.

Finally, a reporter explains how he was threatened by law enforcement for informing the public about a drug case.

