Valley Roundup, May 19, 2017

Welcome to Valley Roundup. I’m Carolyn Sackariason.

Joining me this week to discuss the week’s news are Aspen Times editor David Krause, Aspen Daily News editor Curtis Wackerle and Carla Jean Whitley, features editor of the Glenwood Post Independent.

There’s a chirping crisis in downtown Aspen that city officials are hoping will fly away.

City is looking to quell new Main Street ‘chirping’ signals



City grapples with fowl sounds on Main Street in AspenChirping crosswalk signals on Main Street are quieted

And more empty buildings plague Aspen’s commercial core, as wealthy investment groups acquire real estate.

Boogie’s sits quietly on busy retail corner

Meanwhile, a group of valley residents is attempting to stop a 37,000-square-foot municipal office building from going up near Rio Grande Park. They argue the property was meant for something else.

Citizen petition moves to next step



Aspen city office opponents turn in petition signatures

Also, the school district serving Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood is starting to provide housing for teachers.

School district to build out Carbondale housing project

Roaring Fork School District’s housing lottery is open

In Garfield County, an unprecedented amount of fatalities have occurred in tragic accidents on the roadways in recent weeks.

Update: One teen dead, five injured in crash near CarbondaleTeen driver in Carbondale wreck arrested on vehicular homicideTeen killed in car crash outside of CarbondaleDriver in Silt motorcycle wreck faces vehicular homicideTeen faces charges in chase that closed I-70Teen faces auto theft, other charges from Saturday car chaseGarfield County accidental deaths double in 2016