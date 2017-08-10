Valley Roundup for Morning Edition, Aug. 11, 2017

By 5 hours ago


The immigration bill known as the Raise Act — and an increased effort to deport illegal residents — are generating reactions locally. Speaking with News Director Carolyn Sackariason on Valley Roundup are Randy Essex, editor and publisher of the Glenwood Post Independent, Lorenzo Semple, columnist for the Aspen Daily News, Jason Auslander, reporter for the Aspen Times, and Madeleine Osberger, contributing editor of the Aspen Daily News.

 

 

To hear more of the conversation, tune in at 3:30 p.m. Friday, or go to aspen public radio dot org.

 

Tags: 
Raise Act
Donald Trump
ICE
immigration attorney

Related Content

Colorado voting records sent to Trump’s Commission on Election Integrity

By Jul 3, 2017

Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams announced last week that he will be turning over all public voting records to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.