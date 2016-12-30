Valley Roundup for Morning Edition, Dec. 30, 2016

From left to right: Aspen Public Radio News Director Carolyn Sackariason, Curtis Wackerle, editor of the Aspen Daily News, Aspen Times columnist Roger Marolt and Madeleine Osberger, contributing editor of the Aspen Daily News.
Credit Alycin Bektesh/Aspen Public Radio

It’s been a year full of news and local issues like transportation, development and politics dominated the headlines. Joining News Director Carolyn Sackariason on Valley Roundup this morning are Curtis Wackerle and Madeleine Osberger, editors of the Aspen Daily News, Roger Marolt, columnist for the Aspen Times and Randy Essex, editor and publisher of the Glenwood Post Independent.


You can hear more of the conversation on Valley Roundup at 3:30 p.m. on Aspen Public Radio news, or at aspenpublicradio dot org.

 

Glenwood Canyon
Highway 82
Aspen Daily News
Aspen Times