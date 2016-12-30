Valley Roundup for Morning Edition, Dec. 30, 2016

It’s been a year full of news and local issues like transportation, development and politics dominated the headlines. Joining News Director Carolyn Sackariason on Valley Roundup this morning are Curtis Wackerle and Madeleine Osberger, editors of the Aspen Daily News, Roger Marolt, columnist for the Aspen Times and Randy Essex, editor and publisher of the Glenwood Post Independent.

