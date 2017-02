The construction of the new Grand Avenue bridge is on schedule and residents in Battlement Mesa are breathing a sigh of relief. Joining News Director Carolyn Sackariason via Skype to update us on the week’s headlines is Randy Essex, editor and publisher of the Glenwood Post Independent.

You can hear more of the conversation, which includes Aspen Daily News Editor Curtis Wackerle and reporter John Fayee, at 3:30 p.m. today on Aspen Public Radio.