Valley Roundup for Morning Edition, Feb. 17, 2017

By 34 minutes ago


Developers are hoping to reach the final frontier of mountain base development in Aspen with a controversial proposal that’s in front of elected officials now. Joining News Director Carolyn Sackariason to discuss the Gorsuch Haus proposal on Valley Roundup this morning are Madeleine Osberger, with the Aspen Daily News, political commentator and blogger Elizabeth Milias and Aspen Times columnist Roger Marolt.

You can hear more of the conversation, which includes Randy Essex, editor and publisher of the Glenwood Post Independent, on Valley Roundup at 3:30 p.m. today.

Tags: 
Gorsuch Haus
Jeff Gorsuch
neil gorsuch
Aspen Mountain
World Cup Skiing
U.S. Ski Team

Gorsuch Haus asked to change hotel plans

By Jul 20, 2016
Courtesy rendering

The developers behind a proposed hotel at the base of Aspen Mountain are going back to the drawing board after a city review commission told them their project was too tall.  

Developers of the Gorsuch Haus, Jeff Gorsuch and Bryan Peterson, were on site Wednesday to explain the project and its relation to the mountain and neighboring properties. The nearly 68,000-square-foot hotel is proposed at four stories tall.