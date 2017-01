Within the last week local “thought leaders” came together to ponder the future of commercial regulations in Aspen, and the Aspen City Council passed four ordinances they hope will redefine the resort mountain town.

Host Alycin Bektesh fills in for Carolyn Sackariason. Joining her in the discussion are Curtis Wackerle, editor of the Aspen Daily News, and Elizabeth Milias, who runs the Red Ant, a commentary blog on Aspen Politics.