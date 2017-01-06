Valley Roundup for Morning Edition, Jan. 6, 2017

By 2 hours ago

Aspen Public Radio environment reporter Elizabeth Stewart-Severy and Brent Gardner-Smith, executive director of Aspen Journalism, talking in the studio.
Credit Carolyn Sackariason

There was plenty of environmental news last year, including the Bureau of Land Management canceling 25 oil and gas leases in the Thompson Divide and an earthquake in New Castle that’s being investigated to see if fracking had anything to do with it. Joining News Director Carolyn Sackariason on Valley Roundup for Morning Edition are Randy Essex, editor and publisher of the Glenwood Post Independent, Brent Gardner-Smith, executive director of aspen journalism and Elizabeth Stewart-Severy, environment reporter for Aspen Public Radio.


You can hear more of the conversation on Valley Roundup today at 3:30 p.m. on Aspen Public Radio news.

Tags: 
Glenwood Post Independent
Ursa Resources
Battlement Mesa Concerned Citizens
New Castle

Related Content

Battlement Mesa drilling pushed back to 2017

By Jan 21, 2016
Elise Thatcher

An oil and gas company says it’ll wait until 2017 to drill inside Battlement Mesa boundaries.