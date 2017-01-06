Valley Roundup for Morning Edition, Jan. 6, 2017

There was plenty of environmental news last year, including the Bureau of Land Management canceling 25 oil and gas leases in the Thompson Divide and an earthquake in New Castle that’s being investigated to see if fracking had anything to do with it. Joining News Director Carolyn Sackariason on Valley Roundup for Morning Edition are Randy Essex, editor and publisher of the Glenwood Post Independent, Brent Gardner-Smith, executive director of aspen journalism and Elizabeth Stewart-Severy, environment reporter for Aspen Public Radio.

