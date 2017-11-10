Valley Roundup: Nov. 10, 2017

This week, the votes are in! The Aspen School District Board of Education gets a new member, tax questions supporting Colorado Mountain College and Garfield County historical societies are shot down by voters, but taxes on tobacco and pot to help fund public health initiatives both pass.

Host Alycin Bektesh is joined by David Krause editor of the Aspen Times, Brent Gardner-Smith editor and executive director of Aspen Journalism. and Carla Jean Whitley, features editor with the Glenwood Springs Post Independent. They talk about newspaper endorsements’ effect on the vote, and sus out the election outcomes. And, Beyond The polls, the grand avenue bridge is back open!