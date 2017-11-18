KAJX

Valley Roundup: Nov. 17, 2017

This week, there have been allegations of sexual harassment at the state Capitol. Three politicians are under fire. The City of Aspen is looking to transfer its water rights to a property in Woody Creek. Voters rejected using bonds in order to purchase this land, so the city moved to tap the Wheeler fund for the reservoir site. 

Host Elizabeth Stewart-Severy is joined by our Capitol correspondent Bente Birkeland, Curtis Wackerle, editor of Aspen Daily News, and Brent Gardner-Smith, editor and executive director of Aspen Journalism.

