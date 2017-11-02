Related Program: 
Valley Roundup

Valley Roundup, Nov. 3, 2017

By 13 minutes ago

This week, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced its plans to reopen the Grand Avenue Bridge earlier than expected. On Tues. Nov. 7, ballots for the 2017 election are due. Aspen voters will decide on a tobacco tax and how the city will buy land in Woody Creek. Garfield County’s voters will decide whether or not to fund the county’s historical societies. And, on Monday, Aspen held an open house for the public to learn about the different options for replacing Lift 1A on Aspen Mountain.

Joining host Wyatt Orme to discuss are Curtis Wackerle, editor of the Aspen Daily News, Elizabeth Stewart-Severy, reporter at Aspen Public Radio, and Randy Essex, publisher and editor of the Glenwood Springs Post Independent.

 

Tags: 
Lift 1A
tobacco taxes

Related Content

Lift 1A options presented Monday

By Oct 29, 2017

Community development director Jessica Garrow said Monday is the initial step in what may be a long process to determine the best way to update the lift.

The Reporter Two-Way: Future of Aspen Mountain

By May 15, 2017
courtesy of Studio JDK

Aspen Skiing Co. officials are working on a new master plan for Aspen Mountain. Elizabeth Stewart-Severy has been reporting on how that document might shape the ski area for the next two decades, and she sat down with Aspen Public Radio producer Christin Kay to talk about plans for a new 1A lift and reopening of Ruthie’s Restaurant.

   

Valley Roundup, Oct. 27, 2017

By Oct 26, 2017

This week, a local immigration rights activist took sanctuary in a Carbondale church. There’s a freeze on some land-use applications in the mid-valley, and a long-debated Aspen project is sneaking back into the picture. The doors are still closed at Justice Snow's, an Aspen restaurant, while city council discusses its fate. And Coloradans are expecting to pay much more for health care next year.

 