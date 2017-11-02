Valley Roundup, Nov. 3, 2017

This week, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced its plans to reopen the Grand Avenue Bridge earlier than expected. On Tues. Nov. 7, ballots for the 2017 election are due. Aspen voters will decide on a tobacco tax and how the city will buy land in Woody Creek. Garfield County’s voters will decide whether or not to fund the county’s historical societies. And, on Monday, Aspen held an open house for the public to learn about the different options for replacing Lift 1A on Aspen Mountain.

Joining host Wyatt Orme to discuss are Curtis Wackerle, editor of the Aspen Daily News, Elizabeth Stewart-Severy, reporter at Aspen Public Radio, and Randy Essex, publisher and editor of the Glenwood Springs Post Independent.