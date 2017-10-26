Valley Roundup, Oct. 26, 2017

This week, a local immigration rights activist took sanctuary in a Carbondale church. There’s a freeze on some land-use applications in the mid-valley, and a long-debated Aspen project is sneaking back into the picture. The doors are still closed at Justice Snow's, an Aspen restaurant, while city council discusses its fate. And Coloradans are expecting to pay much more for health care next year.

Joining host Elizabeth Stewart-Severy to put this all in context and give insights are Curtis Wackerle, editor of the Aspen Daily News, Samuel Bernal, station manager of Radio La TriColor and Wyatt Orme, reporter at Aspen Public Radio.

To hear the full show, tune in at 3:30 p.m.