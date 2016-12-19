Veteran's Park plans unveiled Tuesday

A groundbreaking ceremony today kicks off a two-year overhaul of Pitkin County government offices.



Beginning at 11 a.m., the public can view renderings of the proposed remodel for Veterans Park. The sacred buried dog tags and memorabilia that are part of the current memorial will not be disturbed, but the layout will be more user-friendly and include additional seating. The space is used several times a year for ceremonies such as Memorial and Veterans Day gatherings, but the hope is the renovations will make the park more user-friendly for the public year round.



An official groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to begin at noon in Veteran’s Park, marking a kick-off of a multi-year remodel of the courthouse plaza. The City of Aspen has yet to issue the final permits for the construction of the 20,000 square foot addition to the adjacent county annex building.