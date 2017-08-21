Week in the Arts - August 21, 2017

Welcome to the beginning of another sunny week in the Roaring Fork Valley!

Tuesday, essayist Tyler Dunning will give a talk at Explore Booksellers in conjunction with his Mountainfilm presentation later this week. That event begins at 5:30 p.m.

Also Tuesday, Aspen Public Radio has its event “Resurgent Russia in the Time of Trump” with NPR’s former bureau chief in Moscow Corey Flintoff in Paepcke Auditorium at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, the documentary film festival Mountainfilm returns to Aspen at The Wheeler Opera House, with events lasting through Sunday.

Also Wednesday, Aspen Art Museum presents a screening of the 2017 film “Landline” at 8 p.m.

Friday, TACAW’s The Temporary presents Denver psych-blues band Dragondeer at 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue presents its recurring dinner theatre at 6 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, Dance Initiative presents a live performance of the outdoor dance film “Letter to Congress: A WILD Sanity” at Sustainable Settings Ranch in Carbondale at 7 p.m.

And Saturday night, Belly Up, Aspen presents The Budos Band at 9 p.m.T

