Week in the Arts - June 12, 2017

Welcome to the beginning of another week in the Roaring Fork Valley!

This Wednesday marks the 44th annual year of the Snowmass Rodeo. Gates open at 5 p.m., offering activities leading up to the actual rodeo at 7 p.m. The rodeo will happen every Wednesday through August 23.

Also on Wednesday, the Cooking School of Aspen presents the Improv with Glenn Dinner. Glenn will entertain with humorous tales from the kitchen as attendees enjoy a five-course meal paired with specialty wines. That event begins at 6:45 p.m.

Thursday, the Ann Korologos Gallery presents the exhibition America at Heart: “It’s The West… Honey” starting at 5 p.m. The group exhibition celebrates the rugged individualism of the Western Frontier, featuring works by local and national award-winning artists.

And at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Heritage Fire presents the reggae band See-I as part of the Snowmass Free Concert Series at Fanny Hill. Brothers Rootz and Zeebo have been a fixture in the DC reggae scene since the 1980s.

The 120th annual Strawberry Days Festival begins Friday and will run through the weekend at Sayre Park in Glenwood Springs. After the parade down Grand Avenue on Sunday, free strawberries and ice cream will be served.

Explore Booksellers presents author and photographer Robert Castellino at the Pitkin County Library Friday at 6 p.m. He will be discussing and signing copies of his book “Colorado: Life and Light on the Land.”

Additionally, Carbondale Arts presents the “1st Salon in Carbondale,” hosted by Alya Howe at the Launchpad Friday at 6 p.m. The Salon is modeled after 19th Century European salons and features artistic performance from spoken word, to music, to dance, to multimedia works.

Thunder River Theatre Company’s production of the play “The Memory of Water” will officially open on June 17, following a preview June 14. For additional showtimes, visit thunderrivertheatre.com.

And at 8 p.m. on Friday, the Aspen Art Museum presents an evening of artist films featuring

Works by Wade Guyton, Peter Fischli and David Weiss, who will all be featured in a museum-wide exhibit opening June 22.

Finally, the Food and Wine Classic begins Friday, June 16 and will run through Sunday. Saturday, Heritage Fire returns to Snowmass Village at 3 p.m. For more information on food and wine events, visit foodandwine.com and cochon555.com.

To submit your events to Aspen Public Radio’s Community Calendar, click here.