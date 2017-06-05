Week in the Arts - June 5, 2017

Welcome to the beginning of another week in the Roaring Fork Valley!

Tuesday, Explore Booksellers presents Harriet Levin Millan, the author of the novel How Fast Can You Run, published last year. Millan will read from and sign copies of the book starting at 5:30 p.m.

The Wheeler Opera House’s new summer season continues with a stand-up open mic night in the venue’s bar lobby area. The Aspen Laugh Festival’s 2017 competition winner Beth Brandon will host the event. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Also on Wednesday, German alt-rockers Milky Chance return to Belly Up Aspen. Opening for them is Banners. That show starts at 9 p.m.

Friday there will be an Art Center Benefit and Gala for the Glenwood Center for the Arts at the Vaudeville Revue in Glenwood Springs. Both silent and live auctions, Jazz by Nanama, vaudeville performances, dance performances and live painting are on the itinerary starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, there will be a guided art tour on the legacy of Herbert Bayer. Art Curator Lissa Ballinger will take visitors through the recent gifts and loans acquired by the Aspen Institute at 11 a.m. in the Doerr-Hosier Center Lobby in the Aspen Meadows Resort.

On Saturday afternoon, the Town of Basalt’s Public Arts Commission unveils five new sculptures, called Mōtiō 2.0. To find out more, check out last week’s episode of Curated.

Also on Saturday afternoon, the Snowmass Rendezvous Craft Beer Festival summons 30 Colorado craft breweries. Beer tasting begins on the Snowmass Mall at 3 p.m. and live music from the bluegrass band Hot Buttered Rum starts at 5 p.m. on Fanny Hill.

And Thunder River Theatre Company’s 2017 Masquerade Gala kicks off with patrons, performers and staff Saturday at 5 p.m. The evening includes cocktails, dinner, a live auction and entertainment from TRTC’s Consensual Improv! comedy troupe at the theater in Carbondale.