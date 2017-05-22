Week in the Arts - May 22, 2017

Roaring Fork High School’s annual art exhibition will be on display Monday through Wednesday from 8am to 8pm in the school’s main gym.

Dance Initiative welcomes Marielis Garcia of NYC and David Norsworthy of Toronto as Artists in Residence at The Launchpad. The dancers will give workshops Tuesday and Thursday starting at 6:15.

The dancers will also give a performance of a new work in progress Saturday, May 27 at 7:30pm.

Later that night, Aspen Story Night is back at Hooch cocktail bar. Come with an oral story that has to do with this month’s theme… “Crazy Runs in the Family.” See you on the 24th at 6pm.

Justice Snow’s will host a violet hour for local artists on Thursday, May 25 from 5-7pm in the back parlor. Colorado Artists (COA) a statewide trade association from Carbondale will be there with career supporting resources.

“Trouble Bubbles at the Iron Mountain Hot Springs” melodrama begins at 12 and 2:30 pm on Friday at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park featuring actors from the valley and beyond.

And Friday night, Denver’s Late Night Radio blends electrobeats with Def3 at the Belly Up. Doors open at 9pm.