Week in the Arts - May 30, 2017

Wednesday, there is a Bow Wow Film Festival at The Wheeler Opera House. 90 minutes of award winning films for dog lovers in the valley. Doors open at 5:30 and the screening begins at 6:30pm.

Friday, Carbondale Clay Center will presents a solo exhibition by Matthew Eames called “Threw and Thru.” The show features an installation and sculptures that play with the idea of tenuous space. The opening reception starts at 6:00pm during First Friday in Carbondale.

Over at The Launchpad, Carbondale Arts presents the opening reception for the exhibit “Correspondence,” which displays discourses between artists through the postal system in the tradition of Mail Art. The opening reception takes place from 6-8pm Friday.

In Aspen, San Francisco-based singer-songwriter Kevin Heinz opens The Wheeler Opera Houses’ Sunset Sessions, new intimate programming to fill the void as the Aspen Music Festival and School presents two mainstage operas this summer.

Comedy Hypnotist Rusty Z “The Hypnotic Comic” returns to the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue on Friday as well. The show starts at 7:30pm.

And because there can never be too much comedy, Saturday award-winning comedian AJ Finney gives an evening of stand-up at the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue. The show starts at 8pm.