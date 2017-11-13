Week in the Arts: Nov. 13, 2017

Welcome to the beginning of another week in the Roaring Fork Valley!

Wednesday at the Aspen Art Museum, local National Geographic photographer Pete McBride will discuss the art of travel photography. That discussion begins at 5 p.m.

Wednesday at the Aspen Chapel Gallery, artists and jurors of the current 4 Rivers Biennial Exhibition James Surls and Charmaine Locke will lead a talk with participating artists at 5:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Jimmy's Bodega will be the site of a regional Bartender Shootout, starting at 5 p.m. in Aspen.

Friday in Carbondale, the opening reception for Deck The Walls Holiday Market starts in the R2 Gallery in The Launchpad at 6 p.m.

Friday in Basalt, Thunder River Theatre Company’s Consensual Improv makes its debut performance at The Temporary. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Saturday in Aspen, The Wheeler Opera House presents a performance from the Fort Collins based folk/pop band SHEL. That show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday in Glenwood Springs, The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue presents a night of high energy blues with Boulder’s The Johnny O Band. That show also begins at 7:30 p.m.

Then Saturday, also at The Temporary, Nina Gabianelli will perform her Diva Cabaret “Here I Am.” That show starts at 8 p.m.

