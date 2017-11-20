Week in the Arts: Nov. 20, 2017

Welcome to the beginning of a holiday week in the Roaring Fork Valley!

Tuesday, the 10th annual Aspen TREE farm to table community meal starts at 5 p.m. at the Hotel Jerome.

Also Tuesday at Anderson Ranch Arts Center, there will be a screening of the documentary film “My Kid Could Paint That” beginning at 7:30 p.m. in Schermer Meeting Hall on campus.

On Thanksgiving morning, the annual Huffin’ For Some Stuffin’ 5K Turkey Trot, Fun Run & Cyclo Cross begins at the Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale at 8 a.m.

Friday evening in Glenwood Springs, there will be a Holiday Lighting at the Hotel Colorado and a Wine Walk along the downtown strip. Festivities begin at 6 p.m.

Also on Friday in Basalt, Aspen rock group Jes Grew will take the stage at The Temporary. That show starts at 8 p.m.

Saturday night at Belly Up Aspen, the Australian indie folk pop sibling duo Angus and Julia Stone will perform at 10 p.m.

And Sunday at the Mountain Chalet, Aspen Poets’ Society will present a Live Poetry open mic night centered around poems of gratitude and Thanksgiving. This event begins at 5:30 p.m.

