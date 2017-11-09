Week in the Arts: November 6, 2017

Welcome to the beginning of another week in the Roaring Fork Valley!

Monday in Carbondale, Nikki Boxer will perform her diva cabaret “Colored Lights” at Thunder River Theatre Company. That event begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday in Snowmass Village, Anderson Ranch Arts Center’s latest exhibition “Markings” will feature works from artists Carl Reed, Kate Leonard and Jean Gumpper at 5 p.m.

Friday in Aspen, The Wheeler Opera House presents a screening of the documentary film “The Farthest,” beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Friday in Basalt, Boulder’s pop rock trio Whiskey Autumn makes their valley debut at The Temporary. That show begins at 8 p.m.

Then Friday in Aspen, the Rocky Mountain bluegrass band Whitewater Ramble will take the stage at the Belly Up. That show begins at 10 p.m.

Saturday afternoon in Basalt, The Temporary will host “Best of the New York International Children’s Film Fest” beginning at 3 p.m.

Saturday evening in Aspen, The Wheeler Opera House has the band Front Country performing as part of the venue’s On The Rise series. That show starts at 7:30 p.m.

And Saturday night in Glenwood Springs, the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue presents Bluegrass Music Night with local acts Lookout Mountain Showdown, Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears and the Hell Roaring String Band. This lineup will begin at 7:30 p.m.

