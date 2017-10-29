Week in the Arts: Oct. 30, 2017

By 52 minutes ago


 

Welcome to an especially spooky week in the Roaring Fork Valley!

 

Tuesday, in celebration of Halloween, the Red Brick Center for the Arts and Aspen Recreation Center present Boo Bash! Food, games and art at the Aspen Fire Station start at 3 p.m.

 

Then, on Tuesday night, there will be a Halloween Dance Party with partner dancing in the Round Room at the Third Street Center in Carbondale. It all starts at 7 p.m.

 

Thursday at The Temporary, there will be a screening of Colorado filmmaker David Quint’s documentary “Father Unknown,” starting at 6:30 p.m. in Basalt.

 

Later on Thursday night, blues rockers The Stone Foxes will play the Belly Up, starting at 10 p.m.

 

As part of First Friday in Carbondale, Thunder River Theatre Company and Carbondale Arts presents the 13th annual Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead festivities, starting at 5 p.m. at the Third Street Center.

 

Friday at the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, stand-up comedian Josh Blue from NBC’s Last Comic Standing will perform. That show starts at 7 p.m.

 

Saturday, Seth Glier will perform at The Wheeler  as part of the opera house’s On The Rise Series. That show starts at 7:30 p.m.

To submit your events to Aspen Public Radio’s Community Calendar, click here.

Tags: 
The Wheeler Opera House
glenwood vaudeville revue
thunder river theatre company
carbondale arts
Red Brick Center for the Arts
The Temporary
Belly Up Aspen

