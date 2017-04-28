Weeks wanted by Las Vegas Police Department

One of the two men arrested in February for robbing a convenience store in Carbondale is wanted by the Las Vegas Police. He is suspected of homicide.

Benjamin Weeks and his cousin, Nicholas Ameral, both 19, were arrested in February. They evaded police for several days, then were finally arrested in Basalt. They’re suspected of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Carbondale. They’ve been in the Garfield County Jail since.

Detectives from Las Vegas were in the Roaring Fork Valley last week and obtained a warrant for Benjamin Weeks.

A press release from the Carbondale Police Department said arrangements are being made for Weeks’ extradition to Nevada.