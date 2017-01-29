X Games 2017 wraps up

Buttermilk Mountain: Torin Yater-Wallace competing in LifeProof Men's Ski SuperPipe during X Games Aspen 2017
Credit Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images

More than 100,000 people attended X Games this weekend at Buttermilk.


There was some carnage. Two athletes were transported to area hospitals. On Sunday, Colton Moore crashed trying a double back flip on a snowmobile. On Saturday, Swiss skier Luca Schuler suffered a concussion in the Big Air competition. Both are expected to be okay.  

 

Our local skiers weren’t as hot as they’ve been in the past. Late crashes in both runs thwarted Torin Yater-Wallace’s run for gold. He placed sixth in the Men’s Ski Superpipe Friday night. Fellow Aspen local Alex Ferreira did not compete because of a preexisting injury.

 

The Pitkin County Sheriff's office reported five arrests over the four days. Last year, there was one arrest during this time.  

X Games
Torin Yater-Wallace
Alex Ferreira
Buttermilk

