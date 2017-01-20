Local
Aspen Gay Ski Week celebrates 40 years
Now in its 40th year, Aspen Gay Ski week serves as an annual burst of LGBT pride on the ski slopes. It’s a time of celebration, dress-up and camaraderie. It’s a symbol of solidarity that attendees say is needed now as much as it ever was.
