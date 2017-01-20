Local

Alycin Bektesh / Aspen Public Radio

Aspen Gay Ski Week celebrates 40 years

Now in its 40th year, Aspen Gay Ski week serves as an annual burst of LGBT pride on the ski slopes. It’s a time of celebration, dress-up and camaraderie. It’s a symbol of solidarity that attendees say is needed now as much as it ever was.

Inauguration Day live blog and speech fact check

Roaring Fork Valley School's graduation and drop-out rates are up

Immigration attorney reflects on Trump presidency

By Jan 20, 2017

Jennifer Smith is an immigration attorney in Glenwood Springs. For more than a decade, she’s helped immigrants from all around the world navigate the complexities of immigration law.

Valley Roundup, Jan. 20, 2017

By Jan 20, 2017

Welcome to a Valley Roundup. I’m Carolyn Sackariason.

It was a record holiday season for the resort in nearly every sector. And the average daily lodge room rate climbed to almost $800.

SkiCo head reports busiest holiday season everOccupancy, room rates upAspen room rate tops all other ski resorts for month of December

Mountain Edition - Jan 20, 2017

By Jan 20, 2017

  On this week’s Mountain Edition, hosts Alycin Bektesh and Elizabeth Stewart Severy present a compilation of the week’s news.

Valley Roundup for Morning Edition, Jan. 20, 2017

By Jan 20, 2017

Law enforcement agencies and elected officials up and down the valley are looking at alternative ways to combat mental illness issues that are becoming public safety concerns. Joining News Director Carolyn Sackariason on Valley Roundup this morning are Randy Essex, editor and publisher of the Glenwood Post Independent, Madeleine Osberger, contributing editor for the Aspen Daily News, and Roger Marolt and Andy Stone, both columnists for the Aspen Times.

You can hear more of the conversation on Valley Roundup at 3:30 p.m. today on Aspen Public Radio.

 

Colorado's committee on energy holds first hearing

By Jan 19, 2017

Colorado’s new select committee on energy held its first hearing Thursday. As Bente Birkeland reports, Republicans created the committee to help handle the increased workload that could come from changes from the Trump administration.

 

Local groups take protests to the streets, slopes

By Jan 19, 2017
courtesy of Women for Wild Lands

President-elect Trump takes the oath of office today, prompting several local groups to take to the streets — and slopes — tomorrow.

Select teachers receive bonus from private funder

By Jan 18, 2017
courtesy photo

Local philanthropist Dick Butera has resurrected a program to honor staff within the Aspen School District.

Airport open house to reveal environmental impacts

By Jan 18, 2017
Courtesy of Pitkin County

The results are in from an environmental analysis of the proposed expansion of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport. The public has a chance to learn more Thursday evening.

Affordable housing program in for system-wide overhaul

By Jan 18, 2017

Mike Kosdrosky has been at the helm of the Aspen Pitkin County Housing Authority for two years. In that time, he’s realized that an overhaul of a system, which encompasses nearly 3,000 units, is long overdue.

 

Michael Johnston announces 2018 bid for Colorado governor

By Jan 18, 2017

One of the first contenders for the 2018 gubernatorial race in Colorado has announced his candidacy.

 

