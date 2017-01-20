Law enforcement agencies and elected officials up and down the valley are looking at alternative ways to combat mental illness issues that are becoming public safety concerns. Joining News Director Carolyn Sackariason on Valley Roundup this morning are Randy Essex, editor and publisher of the Glenwood Post Independent, Madeleine Osberger, contributing editor for the Aspen Daily News, and Roger Marolt and Andy Stone, both columnists for the Aspen Times.

