Local

Basalt's dropout rate rises threefold in 2016

The number of students who dropped out of Basalt High School in 2016 was more than three times what it was in 2015.

Read More
Courtesy of www.springgulch.org

Spring Gulch celebrates 30 years with Ski for Sisu

Valley Roundup for Morning Edition, Feb. 3, 2017

Capitol Conversation

By Bente Birkeland 7 hours ago

Lawmakers in both parties are trying to make it more difficult for homeowners to sue condo developers over construction defects. They hope it will lead to more condo development and lower rents. But despite widespread support for the concept, legislation hasn’t been able to pass in previous years.

We talked about the issue with Peter Marcus with ColoradoPolitics.com and Ed Sealover with the Denver Business Journal.

Theatre Aspen announces local auditions

By Claire Woodcock Feb 3, 2017
Theatre Aspen's Executive Artistic Director Paige Price

Theatre Aspen has announced its call for regional actors to audition for its summer performances.

The program is set to open the summer with its biggest production yet, the Tony Award-winning musical "Hairspray."

“There are a lot of talented people in Aspen and the valley and we love for them to audition," said Paige Price, Theatre Aspen's executive artistic director. "It’s really swell when we can hire people that are from town.”

 

Valley Roundup, Feb. 3, 2017

By Feb 3, 2017

Welcome to a Valley Roundup.

The Aspen community lost a veteran newspaper columnist this week. Su Lum embodied watchdog journalism and never held back. Her co-workers and loyal readers remember her as a no-nonsense Aspen icon.

Longtime Aspen Times columnist Su Lum, known for acerbic wit, dies at age 80

SkiCo eyes Sam’s Knob development

By Feb 3, 2017
Courtesy of Sam's Smokehouse

Aspen Skiing Company wants to make some changes to the Sam’s Knob area on Snowmass.  The U.S. Forest Service is now taking public comment on the plans.

Hickenlooper heads to Cuba

By Feb 2, 2017

Gov. John Hickenlooper will be in Cuba this weekend to try to build up a trading relationship with that country. 

Concert for Stewy features 30 local musicians

By Claire Woodcock Feb 2, 2017

One of the largest gatherings of local musicians will take place at the Wheeler Opera House on Saturday.

Mountain lions active on area trail

By Feb 1, 2017
Courtesy of Pitkin County Open Space and Trails

Mountain lion activity on the Rio Grande Trail near the Aspen Airport Business Center has Pitkin County officials on alert.

Music festival announces summer lineup

By Feb 1, 2017
Aspen Music Festival and School

The Aspen Music Festival and School has announced its lineup for the summer season.

 

Basalt hires another part time, interim town manager

By Feb 1, 2017

At a special meeting on Tuesday night, Basalt’s town council hired its second interim town manager in four months.

New rules aimed at preserving Aspen's character

By Feb 1, 2017
City of Aspen

  Less than a year after freezing all land use applications in downtown Aspen, the city’s Community Development team has accomplished nearly all it set out to do.

Pages

New program

Sign up!

The news you want to read

Sent to your inbox every Friday

Testimonials

CrossCurrents
CrossCurrents is Aspen Public Radio's locally-produced public/cultural affairs program.
Valley Roundup
Valley Roundup brings together a panel of guest journalists who provide additional insights, analysis and context to the news.

Mountain Edition

Mountain Edition
Mountain Edition is Aspen Public Radio's weekly newsmagazine. The show focuses on news, analysis, and commentary about Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley.

State News

Capitol Conversation

By Bente Birkeland 7 hours ago

Lawmakers in both parties are trying to make it more difficult for homeowners to sue condo developers over construction defects. They hope it will lead to more condo development and lower rents. But despite widespread support for the concept, legislation hasn’t been able to pass in previous years.

We talked about the issue with Peter Marcus with ColoradoPolitics.com and Ed Sealover with the Denver Business Journal.

Hickenlooper heads to Cuba

By Feb 2, 2017

Gov. John Hickenlooper will be in Cuba this weekend to try to build up a trading relationship with that country. 

Anger Over A Trump Executive Order In The Colorado Statehouse

By Bente Birkeland Jan 31, 2017

Debate among Colorado lawmakers got heated on Tuesday during consideration of a symbolic measure to denounce President Trump’s executive order temporarily barring refugees entry into the United States.

The measure, considered in the Democrat-controlled House, ultimately passed by a voice vote. Some Republicans said privately that they felt stung by statements made ahead of the vote by Rep. Joe Salazar, a Democrat from Thornton. Salazar chided Republicans for not backing the measure – House Joint Resolution 1013 – accusing them of supporting civil rights when it is politically expedient. 

Capitol Conversation

By Bente Birkeland Jan 29, 2017

It is unclear how the Trump administration’s freezing of grants and awards from the Environmental Protection Agency will impact programs in Colorado.

We talked with Peter Marcus with ColoradoPolitics.com and Luke Perkins from the Durango Herald about how politicians are reacting -- and working together -- in the face of potential funding losses.