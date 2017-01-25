Local

Radio La Tricolor: A 'bridge' for the valley's Latino community

At Valley Meats in Carbondale, four men sit on their lunch break in complete silence, starting at their phones. The valley’s only local, Spanish-language radio station plays in the background: La Tricolor, 107.1.

Women's March becomes a moment of hope

Wyatt Orme / Aspen Public Radio

X Games ‘stack up’ with Olympics

Colorado officials react to Trump's freeze on EPA awards and grants

By 5 hours ago

There’s mixed reaction to the Trump administration’s freeze of Environmental Protection Agency awards and grants and what it means for Colorado.

More Gun Training in Schools Advances

By Bente Birkeland 18 hours ago

A measure that would encourage schools to offer  additional training for security guards, and pave the way for more teachers to have guns in schools cleared its first committee on Jan. 24.

Cross Currents-Aspen Words winter programming

By Jan 25, 2017

Next month in schools up and down the Valley, professional poets from across the country will be teaching Roaring Fork Valley students how to write and perform poetry.

Carbondale has a new trustee

By Jan 24, 2017
Aspen Public Radio

Carbondale’s Board of Trustees spent hours on Tuesday night vetting candidates for their vacant trustee seat. They landed on a Carbondale native.

Aspen looks to mobility, not parking, as way of the future

By Jan 24, 2017

Aspen’s “most progressive ordinance” was passed by City Council Tuesday night, as part of the many changes to the land use code coming out of a year-long moratorium on downtown development.

First Draft - Melanie Finn

By mitzi@aspenpublicradio.org Jan 24, 2017

Melanie Finn was born in Kenya in 1964. When she was 11, she moved to Connecticut with her mother and stepfather, and later attended New York University, graduating with a BA in journalism. 

For a decade, she worked as a freelance journalist in Asia, Australia, the US and Africa, writing about a wide variety of subjects including the Grateful Dead, child soldiers and scuba diving.  Her novels include Away From You and The Gloaming

Rio Grande Recycling Center takes old clothes

By Jan 24, 2017
Aspen Public Radio News

The Pitkin County Landfill started recycling textiles last fall, and now accepts those items at the Rio Grande Recycling Center. There are now collection bins for things like clothes, blankets, shoes, handbags and backpacks that would not be acceptable for resale at thrift shops.  

Half done: Three land use ordinances approved by council

By Jan 23, 2017

After five hours of review, Aspen City Council Monday passed three ordinances that will change the character of the city’s downtown core.

New developments will be restricted to two stories, and all free market residential is banned from the heart of the commercial core. The council voted to continue the meeting to Tuesday when it will vote on ordinances regarding developers’ obligation to parking and affordable housing.

 

Battlement Mesa citizens concerned about water quality

By Jan 23, 2017
Courtesy of Emily Hornback/Western Colorado Congress

Citizens groups in Battlement Mesa are fighting an application to put an injection well near their drinking water supply.

Researcher: ‘Charmed climate’ in Roaring Fork Valley

By Jan 23, 2017
Courtesy of Jeff Lukas

Communities across Colorado are working to understand how climate change might affect future water supplies. University of Colorado researcher Jeff Lukas will speak as part of the Naturalist Nights environmental speaker series this week. He told Elizabeth Stewart-Severy that the Roaring Fork Valley has seen fewer climate risks than elsewhere in the state.

'Love And Unity' Major Focus On Women’s March In Denver

By editor Jan 23, 2017

Thousands of people gathered in Denver on a sunny, crisp Saturday in January for a planned rally. Many in the crowd, made up of about 80 percent women, held up signs such as “Lets [sic] Make America Smart Again,” “We Shall Overcomb,”  “Build Bridges Not Walls” and “We need a leader not a tweeter.”

Colorado's committee on energy holds first hearing

By Jan 19, 2017

Colorado’s new select committee on energy held its first hearing Thursday. As Bente Birkeland reports, Republicans created the committee to help handle the increased workload that could come from changes from the Trump administration.

 