Local

Arabella Gardiner/Instagram

Chain law in effect: How the retail market shapes Aspen

The offerings along Aspen’s shopping strips aren’t exactly what you would find on the weekend chore list; a new Tesla showroom on the Cooper Avenue Mall comes to mind.

Read More
Aspen Public Radio News

Heavy snows bring driving woes

SkiCo head reports busiest holiday season ever

Valley Roundup, Jan. 13, 2017

By 47 minutes ago

Welcome to a Valley Roundup. I’m Carolyn Sackariason.

A newspaper editor in Glenwood Springs is catching heat for cutting off vulgar comments on his Facebook’s community forum page. Those censored argue their right to freedom of speech is being violated.

 

http://www.postindependent.com/opinion/essex-column-do-we-talk-like-this-in-public-places/

 

Non-Profit in the Spotlight: Aspen Hall of Fame, Week 3

By Laura Crow 1 hour ago

30 years ago, the Aspen Hall of Fame held its first introduction  banquet, Jeanette Darnauer founder and co-president of the Aspen Hall of Fame says if there's one event in town that's still able to connect the communities of Aspen and Snowmass, it's the banquet.

Carbondale's trustee applications are in

By 17 hours ago

Applications are in for Carbondale’s Board of Trustee seat. Current trustees opted for an application process, over an election.

Valley Roundup for Morning Edition, Jan. 13, 2017

By Jan 13, 2017

 An all-day forum has been set for next week when participants plan to develop a proposal to restrict chain stores in downtown Aspen. Joining News Director Carolyn Sackariason on Valley Roundup this morning are Wendle Whiting, columnist for the Aspen Daily News, Curtis Wackerle, editor of the Aspen Daily News and Randy Essex, editor and publisher of the Glenwood Post Independent.

You can hear more of the conversation on Valley Roundup at 3:30 p.m. today on Aspen Public Radio news, or at aspenpublicradio dot org.

Winterskol torches go solar

By Jan 12, 2017
Courtesy of www.solarpacificfiji.com

Local skiers will be carrying solar-powered torches down Little Nell before Aspen’s annual Winterskol fireworks display. Those lights will go on to power a community in Fiji.

Basalt keeps developer waiting on Pan and Fork

By Jan 12, 2017

The nonprofit corporation that sank millions of dollars into the controversial Pan and Fork property in Basalt wants its money back.

37th annual visual art show kicks off in Carbondale

By Jan 12, 2017
Carbondale Arts

The 37th annual Valley Visual Art Show begins Friday night at The Launchpad in Carbondale.

Colorado lawmakers return to the state capitol

By Jan 12, 2017

Hundreds of people filled the state capitol Wednesday for opening day ceremonies as lawmakers return to work. 

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper's 2017 State Of The State Address [Video]

By Jan 12, 2017

Gov. John Hickenlooper is set to deliver his second-to-last State of the State address at 11 a.m. on Jan. 12. His prepared remarks touch on many issues, including economic development, health care and marijuana. 

Winterskol goes 'extreme'

By Jan 12, 2017
Carolyn Sackariason

The annual “toast to winter” celebration — known as Winterskol —  is underway in Aspen. And on Thursday night, it’s going to get extreme at the Wheeler Opera House.

 

Pages

Truth, Politics and Power

Tune in Thursday, Jan. 19

for a special broadcast

Learn more

Board of Director's Meeting

Thursday, Jan. 19 at the APR Studios at 3 p.m.

All meetings are open to the public

Learn more

Sign up!

The news you want to read

Sent to your inbox every Friday

Testimonials

CrossCurrents
CrossCurrents is Aspen Public Radio's locally-produced public/cultural affairs program.
Valley Roundup
Valley Roundup brings together a panel of guest journalists who provide additional insights, analysis and context to the news.

Mountain Edition

Mountain Edition
Mountain Edition is Aspen Public Radio's weekly newsmagazine. The show focuses on news, analysis, and commentary about Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley.

State News

Colorado lawmakers return to the state capitol

By Jan 12, 2017

Hundreds of people filled the state capitol Wednesday for opening day ceremonies as lawmakers return to work. 

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper's 2017 State Of The State Address [Video]

By Jan 12, 2017

Gov. John Hickenlooper is set to deliver his second-to-last State of the State address at 11 a.m. on Jan. 12. His prepared remarks touch on many issues, including economic development, health care and marijuana. 

Hickenlooper talks broadband, transportation

By Jan 10, 2017

Improving roads, easing traffic congestion and making broadband available to all parts of Colorado are some of Gov. John Hickenlooper’s top priorities for the upcoming legislative session that begins Wednesday.

Colorado's upcoming session- Gov. Hickenlooper

By Jan 5, 2017

Gov. John Hickenlooper is entering his second to last legislative session as governor. He said he’s very aware of his time in office being limited, and that colored his discussion on his goals for the upcoming legislative session.