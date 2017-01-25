Melanie Finn was born in Kenya in 1964. When she was 11, she moved to Connecticut with her mother and stepfather, and later attended New York University, graduating with a BA in journalism.

For a decade, she worked as a freelance journalist in Asia, Australia, the US and Africa, writing about a wide variety of subjects including the Grateful Dead, child soldiers and scuba diving. Her novels include Away From You and The Gloaming.