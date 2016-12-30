Local

Courtesy Photo / Aspen Police Department

Kennedy family member arrested in Aspen

A member of the Kennedy family was arrested in Aspen Thursday morning. 22-year-old John Conor Kennedy was arrested outside of the nightclub, Bootsy Bellows.

Carolyn Sackariason/Aspen Public Radio News

A second life for Christmas trees at landfills

Alycin Bektesh/Aspen Public Radio

Valley Roundup for Morning Edition, Dec. 30, 2016

Valley Roundup for Dec. 30, 2016

By Dec 30, 2016

Welcome to a Valley Roundup. I’m Carolyn Sackariason.

As 2016 comes to an end, we look at the top stories that dominated the headlines.

And on the western end of the valley, transportation stories are of top interest to newspaper readers.

And many of this year’s top stories will be next year’s as well.

Finally, policy decisions based on this year’s issues are expected in 2017.

Valley Roundup is a production of Aspen Public Radio news.

Annual bird count chance for wildlife sightings, education

By Dec 30, 2016

The National Audubon Society has been overseeing Christmas Bird Counts for 117 years - the longest running citizen science program in the world.

Mountain Edition - December 29, 2016

By Dec 29, 2016

On this week’s Mountain Edition, hosts Alycin Bektesh and Elizabeth Stewert Severy present a compilation of the week’s news.

Local tween helps Kenyan girls stay in school

By Dec 28, 2016
courtesy photo / Kate Lapides

Girls’ menstrual cycles have been making headlines in recent weeks.

Reorganized medical trailer ready for public health emergency

By Dec 28, 2016
courtesy photo / Pitkin County

Pitkin County has a team ready to set up a temporary public health facility if an outbreak were to occur in the valley. And now, a reorganized medical surge trailer is user friendly for anyone who that task might fall on.

DA brings back sex assault exam program

By Dec 28, 2016
Aspen Public Radio

A program to help sexual assault victims get adequate physical care in the tri-county area has been resurrected after four years.

One of the last efforts Sherry Caloia has made before she steps down as the district attorney for the Ninth Judicial District next month is re-establishing the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner — or SANE —program.

No vacancy: Aspen, Snowmass hit peak occupancy

By Dec 27, 2016
Aspen Public Radio News

The number of visitors to Aspen and Snowmass hit its peak yesterday and will stay there for the next few days.

Aspen Film celebrates a quarter-century of annual best in cinema

By Dec 27, 2016

Aspen Film’s Academy Screenings are in their 25th year. The series was originally a way for local members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to experience nominated films on the big screen before casting their vote.

Wolves in Colorado ‘not the devil incarnate’

By Dec 27, 2016
Courtesy of Rocky Mountain Wolf Project

Montana State Sen. Mike Phillips has been a part of efforts across the country to restore populations of wolves. He was recently involved in their reintroduction to Yellowstone National Park, and is now launching the Rocky Mountain Wolf Project, with a goal of bringing the apex predators back to Colorado. Elizabeth Stewart-Severy sat down with Phillips earlier this month to discuss what wolf recovery in this state could look like.

'It's a Wonderful Life' by the Hudson Reed Ensemble

By Dec 27, 2016

A famed holiday classic, It’s a Wonderful Life was originally released in 1946. Produced and directed by Frank Capra, it’s based on the short story The Greateset Gift

Valley Roundup
Valley Roundup brings together a panel of guest journalists who provide additional insights, analysis and context to the news.

Mountain Edition

Mountain Edition is Aspen Public Radio's weekly newsmagazine. The show focuses on news, analysis, and commentary about Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley.

State News

Colorado's economic forecast released

By Dec 23, 2016

Colorado’s economy is starting to stabilize and showing signs of moderate growth according to the latest economic forecast released earlier this week.

Hundreds Of Protesters Watch As Colorado's Electors Cast Votes For Clinton

By Bente Birkeland Dec 19, 2016

Several hundred people descended on Colorado’s state capitol on Monday to protest the Electoral College process and watch the state’s nine electors’ vote. One elector was replaced after he failed to vote for Hillary Clinton. He could face up to one year in jail or a $1,000 fine.

Traffic, taxes and tech: Takeaways from CDOT executive director

By Dec 18, 2016

With increasing populations and out-of-state travelers, there are more drivers on Colorado’s roads than ever before.

Colorado Communities Awarded Funds To Engage Youth In The Outdoors

By Bente Birkeland Dec 15, 2016

Studies show that youth spend less than ten minutes a day outside in unstructured play.  In an effort to combat this national issue, Great Outdoors Colorado has awarded roughly $13 million in grants to communities across the state, to encourage children to appreciate, enjoy and take care of the great outdoors.

The Inspire Initiative, launched last year with six pilot projects, ties into the state plan of having every resident within a ten-minute walk or bike ride to a park or open space within a generation.