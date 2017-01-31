Local

Elizabeth Stewart-Severy/Aspen Public Radio News

Ice Age relics return to Snowmass

Some of Snowmass’ oldest residents recently returned to their old stomping grounds.

Colorado Law

Trump nominates Coloradan Neil Gorsuch to Supreme Court

Alycin Bektesh / Aspen Public Radio News

Council nominations now open

Cross Currents-Gorsuch Haus

By 17 hours ago
Gorsuch Haus

Gorsuch Haus is a proposed 60-room lodge at the base of Lift 1A on Aspen Mountain. In September, the Aspen Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-0 to advise City Council to deny approval. Since then, the developers have made some changes to the size and scale of the project.

Anger Over A Trump Executive Order In The Colorado Statehouse

By editor 17 hours ago

Debate among Colorado lawmakers got heated on Tuesday during consideration of a symbolic measure to denounce President Trump’s executive order temporarily barring refugees entry into the United States.

The measure, considered in the Democrat-controlled House, ultimately passed by a voice vote. Some Republicans said privately that they felt stung by statements made ahead of the vote by Rep. Joe Salazar, a Democrat from Thornton. Salazar chided Republicans for not backing the measure – House Joint Resolution 1013 – accusing them of supporting civil rights when it is politically expedient. 

Snow lab experiment tests street plowing

By 20 hours ago
Aspen Public Radio News

The City of Aspen has been experimenting with snow removal on the Castle Creek Bridge.

Aspenite reappointed to air quality board

By Jan 31, 2017
Courtesy photo / Spear Point Energy

Aspen businessman and geologist Todd Mitchell was reappointed to Colorado’s Air Quality Control Commission last week.

Wilderness Workshop launches advocacy tool

By Jan 31, 2017
Wilderness Workshop

Local non-profit Wilderness Workshop has a new tool for those who want to advocate for environmental conservation. The watchdog organization recently launched an email service called Capital Watch that suggests quick actions to protect public lands. Elizabeth Stewart-Severy sat down with executive director Sloan Shoemaker.

Group aims to bring affordable electric cars to the valley

By Jan 30, 2017

A motley crew of nonprofits and town governments wants to see affordable, electric cars in the valley.

First Draft - Marcy Dermansky

By mitzi@aspenpublicradio.org Jan 30, 2017

Marcy Dermansky is the author of the critically acclaimed novels The Red Car, Bad Marie and Twins. 

Marcy has received fellowships from The MacDowell Colony and The Edward Albee Foundation.  She is the winner of the Smallmouth Press Andre Dubus Novella Award and Story Magazine Carson McCuller short story prize.  Marcy received her Bachelor of Arts at Haverford College and her Master of Arts at the Center for Writers at the University of Southern, Mississippi. She lives in Montclair, New Jersey with her daughter Nina.

Non-Profit in the Spotlight: Hike for Hope Week 1

By Jan 30, 2017

Carole and Bob Sharp are the founders of the Hike for Hope Foundation. Their son Ian has muscular dystrophy and the Sharps raise money to put toward research for curing muscular dystrophy and other neuromuscular diseases. 

Capitol Conversation

By Bente Birkeland Jan 29, 2017

It is unclear how the Trump administration’s freezing of grants and awards from the Environmental Protection Agency will impact programs in Colorado.

We talked with Peter Marcus with ColoradoPolitics.com and Luke Perkins from the Durango Herald about how politicians are reacting -- and working together -- in the face of potential funding losses.

Women send it in Big Air debut

By Jan 29, 2017
Chris Tedesco / ESPN

This weekend, female skiers and snowboarders were included in Aspen’s X Games Big Air for the first time. Aspen Public Radio’s Alycin Bektesh spoke with the athletes about breaking a glass ceiling on the snow.

New program

CrossCurrents
CrossCurrents is Aspen Public Radio's locally-produced public/cultural affairs program.
Valley Roundup
Valley Roundup brings together a panel of guest journalists who provide additional insights, analysis and context to the news.

Mountain Edition

Mountain Edition
Mountain Edition is Aspen Public Radio's weekly newsmagazine. The show focuses on news, analysis, and commentary about Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley.

State News

Colorado officials react to Trump's freeze on EPA awards and grants

By Jan 26, 2017

There’s mixed reaction to the Trump administration’s freeze of Environmental Protection Agency awards and grants and what it means for Colorado.

More Gun Training in Schools Advances

By Bente Birkeland Jan 25, 2017

A measure that would encourage schools to offer  additional training for security guards, and pave the way for more teachers to have guns in schools cleared its first committee on Jan. 24.