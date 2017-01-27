Local

Aspen Skiing Company

On the slopes-X Games 2017

Stay updated on what's going on at the base of Buttermilk for X Games 2017.

Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images

2017 X Games wraps up

Valley Roundup for Morning Edition, Jan. 27, 2017

Valley Roundup, Jan. 27, 2017

By Jan 27, 2017

  Joining guest host Alycin Bektesh this week are  Curtis Wackerle, editor of the Aspen Daily News, Elizabeth Milias who runs The Red Ant, and Randy Essex, editor and publisher of the Glenwood Post Independent.

Snowmaking in the city: Aspen preps for World Cup

By Jan 27, 2017
Carolyn Sackariason/Aspen Public Radio News

The City of Aspen and Aspen Skiing Company took advantage of cold temperatures this week to make piles of snow … in Wagner Park. City officials said this in preparation for the alpine skiing World Cup finals.

Hometown hero back for X Games

By Jan 26, 2017
Aspen Public Radio

Torin Yater-Wallace is a freeskier from Basalt who’s competing in the X Games.

Mountain Edition - January 26, 2017

By Jan 26, 2017

 

On this week’s Mountain Edition, hosts Alycin Bektesh and Wyatt Orme present a compilation of the week’s news.

Religious Freedom Bill Fails For Third Straight Year

By Bente Birkeland Jan 26, 2017

After a lengthy hearing dominated by religious groups, churches and members of the LGBT community, a proposal that would create a religious freedom exemption bill in Colorado was defeated.

Colorado officials react to Trump's freeze on EPA awards and grants

By Jan 26, 2017

There’s mixed reaction to the Trump administration’s freeze of Environmental Protection Agency awards and grants and what it means for Colorado.

Women's March becomes a moment of hope

By Jan 25, 2017
facebook.com/mitzi.rapkin

Among the half million citizens who traveled to Washington D.C. last weekend for a protest march after the Trump inauguration was valley resident Mitzi Rapkin. She was in tears after the presidential election. In the following days when the women’s action march was announced for the inaugural weekend, she didn’t think twice about joining in.

X Games ‘stack up’ with Olympics

By Jan 25, 2017
Wyatt Orme / Aspen Public Radio

Beginning today, world-class skiers, snowboarders and snowmobilers will jump, flip and twist through competitions at the bottom of Buttermilk Mountain. It's the 16th year that Aspen hosts the Winter X Games, but don’t expect more of the same.

Radio La Tricolor: A 'bridge' for the valley's Latino community

By Jan 25, 2017
Aspen Public Radio News

At Valley Meats in Carbondale, four men sit on their lunch break in complete silence, starting at their phones. The valley’s only local, Spanish-language radio station plays in the background: La Tricolor, 107.1.

More Gun Training in Schools Advances

By Bente Birkeland Jan 25, 2017

A measure that would encourage schools to offer  additional training for security guards, and pave the way for more teachers to have guns in schools cleared its first committee on Jan. 24.

'Love And Unity' Major Focus On Women’s March In Denver

By editor Jan 23, 2017

Thousands of people gathered in Denver on a sunny, crisp Saturday in January for a planned rally. Many in the crowd, made up of about 80 percent women, held up signs such as “Lets [sic] Make America Smart Again,” “We Shall Overcomb,”  “Build Bridges Not Walls” and “We need a leader not a tweeter.”

Colorado's committee on energy holds first hearing

By Jan 19, 2017

Colorado’s new select committee on energy held its first hearing Thursday. As Bente Birkeland reports, Republicans created the committee to help handle the increased workload that could come from changes from the Trump administration.

 