Alycin Bektesh / Aspen Public Radio News

There’s nowhere for Willow to go

Mental health resources are scarce in the valley, leaving those without homes, jobs, transportation and support systems to fend for themselves when it comes to seeking help.

Documentary series kicks off with ‘The Great Alone’

Aspen Public Radio

Aspen City Council considers development restrictions

Diesel fuel-tanker crashes and spills on I-70, near Gypsum

By 25 minutes ago
CDOT

I-70 between Gypsum and Dotsero has been closed for most of the day. A fuel tanker crashed into a delivery truck full of empty beer cans.

First Draft - Peter Orner

By mitzi@aspenpublicradio.org 47 minutes ago

Chicago-born Peter Orner has lived in the San Francisco Bay area for the past sixteen years. He is the author of two novels The Second Coming of Mavala Shikongo and Love and Shame and Love and two story collections, Esther Stories and Last Car Over the Sagamore Bridge as well as the editor of two oral histories Voice of Witness/ McSweeney's/ Verso. Orner's fiction and non-fiction has appeared in the New York Times, the Atlantic Monthly, Granta, The Paris Review, McSweeney’s, The Southern Review, and many other publications.  Orner's latest book, Am I Alone Here?

Non-Profit in the Spotlight: Aspen Hall of Fame, Week 2

By 6 hours ago

Lisa Hancock is a member of the Aspen Hall of Fame board, she is also the Vice President and curator at the Aspen Historical Society. She shares the importance of understanding our history and how the Aspen area has evolved into what it is today. 

Eagle County’s manager steps down

By Jan 6, 2017
Eagle County

Eagle County is losing its manager on Feb. 3; Brent McFall is retiring.

Valley Roundup for Jan. 6, 2017

By Jan 6, 2017
Carolyn Sackariason

 Welcome to Valley Roundup. I’m Carolyn Sackariason.

2016 was quite a year in environmental news. An earthquake on Christmas Day rattled New Castle and some are wondering if there is a connection to oil and gas activity.

 

http://www.postindependent.com/news/local/citizen-groups-request-analysis-of-earthquake/

Student pass gives X Games discount

By Jan 6, 2017

  The Aspen Skiing Company is hoping to entice college students, who are visiting for the Winter X Games, onto the slopes.

Pet owners cautioned about aggressive coyotes

By Jan 5, 2017
Courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The winter months are prime time for spotting coyotes, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials warn that the predators may become more aggressive in January and February.

Coyotes breed in the first months of the year. CPW officials say as the predators pair up to find space to have their young, they can become more territorial and hostile.

Mountain Edition - January 5, 2017

By Jan 5, 2017

On this week’s Mountain Edition, hosts Alycin Bektesh and Wyatt Orme present a compilation of the week’s news.

Colorado's upcoming session- Sen. Guzman

By Jan 4, 2017

Democratic Sen. Lucia Guzman, representing Denver, is the only legislative leader returning to her role, but it’s something she didn’t expect.

Online shopping threatens local sales tax revenue

By Jan 4, 2017

Shoppers now pay Colorado sales tax when they make online purchases.

Colorado's upcoming session-Sen. Grantham

By Jan 3, 2017
Courtesy of Kevin Grantham

Republican Sen. Kevin Grantham will lead the state Senate in 2017, where his party held onto its one-seat majority. He represents district 2 and says he’s the first rural senate president in over four decades.

Colorado's upcoming session-Patrick Neville

By Jan 3, 2017

Republican Patrick Neville is only serving his second term in office, but he recently rose to the highest position in his caucus —  house minority leader.

Colorado's upcoming session-Crisanta Duran

By Jan 2, 2017

Crisanta Duran will serve as the top lawmaker in the state House of Representatives next session, leading the 65-member chamber as speaker of the house. She will also be the first Latina to serve in that role in state history.