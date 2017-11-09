2018 Winter Words speakers lineup released

Aspen Words announced the lineup for its upcoming winter speaker series. The 21st annual Winter Words list includes authors that specialize in fiction, nonfiction and poetry.

On Jan. 9, author and former recipient of the American Book Award Alice McDermott will begin the season. Pulitzer Prize winning poet Tracy K. Smith will also speak that month. Both women are educators.

Novelist Christina Baker Kline will speak in February. Then in March, The New Yorker’s William Finnegan will discuss his memoir that recalls him learning to surf. The season is set to conclude at the start of April with Mexican American writer Luis Alberto Urrea.

All events will take place at Paepcke Auditorium on the Aspen Institute campus.