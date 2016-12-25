$9 million in upgrades for Rifle’s airport

(l-r) Atlantic Aviation Vice President Tim Bannon, Atlantic Aviation Construction Director Ahed Shakhsheer, Tectonic Management Group, Inc. President Mark Stormberg, Rifle Garfield County Airport Director Brian Condie, Garfield County Commissioner Mike Samson, Atlantic Aviation Regional Manager Justin Carver, Garfield County Commissioner John Martin, General Manager of Atlantic Aviation at Rifle Garfield County Airport Jenna Porter.
Credit Garfield County

Atlantic Aviation runs the Rifle airport and they’re sinking some serious money in for upgrades.

The Rifle airport has a new 30,000-square-foot hangar. It’s heated. It also has office space. Atlantic Aviation redesigned the airport’s lobby and its pilot’s lounge. According to a press release from Garfield County, now both have more “elegant mountain lodge décor.”

Rifle is a busy airport. At times, it’s the third busiest in the state, in terms of private aviation. Many planes are diverted to Rifle from other airports when weather is bad.

In 2016, Garfield County pitched in $4 million and gave the airport a new entrance.

 

