Airport open house to reveal environmental impacts

The public can review and provide feedback on the latest environmental assessment of the proposed expansion of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport.
The results are in from an environmental analysis of the proposed expansion of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport. The public has a chance to learn more Thursday evening.


The most recent environmental assessment looked at noise, air quality and climate, among other areas of concern. So far, officials said there are no major red flags that would derail the project, which includes relocating the runway. Because of that change, there would need to be mitigation work on the wetlands along Owl Creek Road.

The public can review the environmental impacts, ask questions and provide feedback Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Gant.

 

Aspen Airport
Aspen Pitkin County Airport
Sardy Field

