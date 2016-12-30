Annual bird count chance for wildlife sightings, education

By 49 minutes ago

Common birds found in the Rocky Mountains, along with their bird songs, listed on the American Audubon website.

The National Audubon Society has been overseeing Christmas Bird Counts for 117 years - the longest running citizen science program in the world.


The local count begins Saturday morning at Hallam Lake, where Aspen Center for Environmental Studies’ bird guide Rebecca Weiss will lay out the parameters for the survey so that the Audubon can effectively use the data.

“Celebrity birders” like Al Levantin, a local resident whose story inspired the movie “The Big Year,” and Dick Filby participate each year. Aspen Snowmass ski patrollers also participate by sending in count numbers from the top of the mountains as they make their morning safety sweeps. Weiss said  it’s a nice holiday tradition to spend time outdoors with the family and is vital to the conservation and scientific communities. This time of year, birders can expect to see Kingfishers, dippers, woodpeckers and wintering ducks in their mating plumage.

Tags: 
Birding
ACES
Rebecca Weiss
Audubon Society

Related Content

Basalt Snow Birds

By Roger Adams Feb 7, 2014
Roger Adams

Backyard bird feeders are especially popular and well-attended when the snow is deep.  Birds spend the majority of their waking hours in the search for food.  These photos were taken this week at feeders in my yard in Basalt.

ACES hosts discussion of wolves in Western Colorado

By Dec 5, 2016
Courtesy of aspennature.org

After the American wolf population was decimated to levels nearing extinction, there have been significant efforts in recent decades to help restore populations of both red and grey wolves. A lecture Tuesday looks at the future for wolves in Western Colorado.