Aspen Art Museum awarded for architecture

The Aspen Art Museum has received one of the highest honors in the world of architecture.

Out of roughly 700 submissions, the museum has been selected for this year’s honor award by the American Institute of Architects.

This award recognizes the museum’s interior and exterior look as well as its urban design. Heidi Zuckerman is the Aspen Art Museum’s executive director. She said she sensed Japanese architect Shigeru Ban’s design would be rewarded.

“I think one of the most amazing things is how it fits effectively in its environment," said Zuckerman. And then allowing the art that we show in the building to also permeate the outside as well"

The building, constructed in 2014, drew the ire of longtime locals who felt the size of the structure did not fit in with Aspen’s classic downtown.

The museum stands with 22 other international buildings being recognized at the award conference in April.