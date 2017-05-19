Aspen ballots hit the mail this week

By 26 minutes ago

Ballots are in the mail for the Aspen City Council run-off election between Torre and Ward Hauenstein.

All registered voters within city limits will get a ballot in the mail as soon as Monday. Ballots need to be filled out and mailed back before June 6. Beginning today, people can vote in person at the clerk’s office in City Hall during regular business hours. Absentee ballots can be requested online through June 2. Torre garnered almost 80 more votes than Hauenstein in the general election, but neither reached the 45-percent-plus-one threshold required to win the seat.

