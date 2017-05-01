Aspen election may require runoff

All ballots for the City of Aspen elections must be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

For those who have not mailed in a ballot, City Clerk Linda Manning is asking voters to vote in person.Voting machines will be set up in the council chambers all day, and an ID is required. The hope is that results will then come in faster this evening, because the machines are more efficient than sorting through the mail ballots.

“It is a pretty involved process. Our judges have to verify signatures, and then there is a whole big procedure as far as opening those envelopes and removing the ballots,” said Manning.

Manning hopes results will be announced by 8 p.m., even if that announcement is that a runoff vote is needed. Elected officials need more than 45 percent of the votes cast in order to obtain a seat. So with the crowded six-person field for city council, that may not happen.

If a runoff is needed, that election is June 6. More that 1,500 ballots have already been received, in the past as many as 400 people have voted in person on election day.