Aspen launches statewide network to fight climate change

Representatives from 27 Colorado communities took a pledge last week in Aspen to act aggressively on climate change.

Aspen Mayor Steve Skadron and city climate action manager Ashley Perl launched the Compact of Colorado Communities during an event last week.

Elected officials from 22 cities and five counties in Colorado agreed to present the charter for the new organization to local governing bodies. The Compact would then be a network for training leaders to address climate issues, share information and prioritize action.

Locally, Snowmass Village, Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs, as well as Pitkin and Eagle counties are on board. Garfield County did not attend.