Aspen launches statewide network to fight climate change

Representatives from 27 Colorado communities took a pledge last week in Aspen to act aggressively on climate change.


Aspen Mayor Steve Skadron and city climate action manager Ashley Perl launched the Compact of Colorado Communities during an event last week.

Elected officials from 22 cities and five counties in Colorado agreed to present the charter for the new organization to local governing bodies. The Compact would then be a network for training leaders to address climate issues, share information and prioritize action.

Locally, Snowmass Village, Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs, as well as Pitkin and Eagle counties are on board. Garfield County did not attend.

 

Tags: 
Mayor Steve Skadron
climate change
environment page
Ashley Perl
city of aspen
compact of colorado communities

Aspen hosts climate summit

By May 17, 2017
Marci Krivonen/Aspen Public Radio News

Mayors, councilmembers and county commissioners from across Colorado will gather in Aspen Thursday and Friday to discuss climate change initiatives.

PitCo asks Trump children to work on climate change

By Mar 21, 2017

The Pitkin County Board of County Commissioners are formally welcoming the Trump children to town with a full page ad in today’s local papers.

Colorado mayors urge senators to support BLM's methane rule

By Apr 27, 2017

Aspen Mayor Steve Skadron has joined 17 other elected officials around the state urging Colorado’s congressmen to support the Bureau of Land Management’s methane rule.

A letter signed by 18 mayors of cities and towns around the state was sent yesterday to Senators Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet. The letter states how the rule ensures fair return to taxpayers, improves our air quality, and cuts energy waste.