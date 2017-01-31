Aspenite reappointed to air quality board

Todd Mitchell was reappointed to Colorado's Air Quality Control Commission. His term is through 2020.
Aspen businessman and geologist Todd Mitchell was reappointed to Colorado’s Air Quality Control Commission last week.


Mitchell has worked extensively in the energy industry and has served on the nine-member state board for three years. He runs a venture capital fund that backs development of low-carbon energy.

The governor-appointed Air Quality Control Commission is tasked with regulating air pollution in Colorado. The goal is to meet or exceed national air quality standards and to protect Colorado’s scenic and natural resources.  

Mitchell’s term runs through 2020.

 

