Audio Canvas

Audio Canvas: A tree is not a forest with Jody Guralnick

By 1 hour ago

On the final episode of this season's Audio Canvas we meet Jody Guralnick, artist and curator, in her home studio to discuss the exhibition A tree is not a forest.

Audio Canvas: The Artist, The Censor, and The Nude with Pamela Joseph

By Aug 7, 2017

I spoke with Pamela Joseph, a multi-media artist, to discuss a Critical Dialogue panel on censorship across cultural contexts.   

Audio Canvas: Artists in Residence - Haas Brothers

By Jun 21, 2016

This week on Audio Canvas we meet with the Haas Brothers. The twins make whimsical reflections of the world around them. They are spending their time at the ranch expanding their skills, discussing philosophy and building new relationships.