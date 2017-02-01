Basalt hires another part time, interim town manager

By 44 minutes ago


At a special meeting on Tuesday night, Basalt’s town council hired its second interim town manager in four months.


Davis Farrar, who lives just outside of Basalt, will begin next week. He’ll only work three days a week because of his other part-time town manager gig in a small town, near Palisade.

 

Mayor Jacque Whitsitt said she isn’t concerned that he’ll only be working part-time. She’s just relieved to have found a qualified stand-in.

 

“All the people who are a town manager have a job; or, they’re retired and they don’t want a job,” she said.  

 

Farrer will work until the town finds a permanent manager. A headhunting firm is currently doing a nationwide search.

Tags: 
Basalt
Jacque Whitsitt
Mike Scanlon
Basalt Town Council

Related Content

Attorney wants to create regional housing authority

By 57 minutes ago
Aspen Public Radio News

David Myler is an attorney in Basalt; he and his partner, Bill Lamont, are currently looking into creating a regional housing authority for the Roaring Fork Valley.

Local governments lawyer-up to negotiate with Comcast

By Dec 16, 2016

Basalt joined forces with Aspen, Snowmass and Pitkin County this week in hiring an attorney to negotiate “franchise agreements” with Comcast.