Basalt hires another part time, interim town manager

At a special meeting on Tuesday night, Basalt’s town council hired its second interim town manager in four months.

Davis Farrar, who lives just outside of Basalt, will begin next week. He’ll only work three days a week because of his other part-time town manager gig in a small town, near Palisade.

Mayor Jacque Whitsitt said she isn’t concerned that he’ll only be working part-time. She’s just relieved to have found a qualified stand-in.

“All the people who are a town manager have a job; or, they’re retired and they don’t want a job,” she said.

Farrer will work until the town finds a permanent manager. A headhunting firm is currently doing a nationwide search.