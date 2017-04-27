Basalt meets finalist for town manager position

Ryan Mahoney
After eight months and two interim town managers, the Basalt Town Council will discuss a contract with Ryan Mahoney during an executive session on Friday.


This is the closest the town has come to filling the position for the better part of a year.

 

Previously, Mahoney served as town manager for Colorado towns Dolores and Buena Vista. He’s currently the development services director for the town of Marana, Arizona.

 

The Town of Basalt paid a head-hunting firm $27,000 to pool and vet candidates. There were 58 applicants. Mahoney was one of two finalists. The other withdrew Tuesday morning.  

 

Residents are welcome to meet Mahoney at Rocky Mountain Institute on Friday night. The meet-and-greet goes from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

 

