Battlement Mesa citizens concerned about water quality

By 2 minutes ago

Battlement Mesa citizen groups are fighting a zoning application that would allow injection wells in their neighborhood. This is a well pad across the river from the development.
Credit Courtesy of Emily Hornback/Western Colorado Congress

Citizens groups in Battlement Mesa are fighting an application to put an injection well near their drinking water supply.


Earlier this month, the contractor Battlement Mesa Partners asked Garfield County to allow zoning for an injection well in a residential neighborhood. Injection wells are used for disposal of wastewater generated from fracking.

Three citizens groups in the area are concerned about protecting the health of the water supply. The Colorado Oil and Gas Commission approved permits for two well pads in the Battlement Mesa neighborhood last fall, but those permits do not include injection wells.

Garfield County is accepting public comment through Thursday, Jan. 26. Comments can be sent to Glen Hartmann at the Garfield County Community Development Department at ghartmann@garfield-county.com. The issue will be heard by the Garfield Planning and Zoning Commission on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.

 

Tags: 
oil and gas development
Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission
Battlement Mesa

Related Content

Garfield County considers pipeline through residential neighborhood

By Oct 17, 2016

Garfield County Commissioners will discuss a permit for a natural gas pipeline today.

 

More wells approved in Battlement Mesa

By Sep 12, 2016
Courtesy of www.garfield-county.com

The state approved 22 oil and gas wells in a Battlement Mesa residential community late last week.

Battlement Mesa residents want a say in gas well locations

By Jul 21, 2016
Elizabeth Stewart-Severy, Aspen Public Radio

  Residents of Battlement Mesa want a voice in oil and gas development in their neighborhood. They say so far their concerns have been ignored.

Battlement Mesa residents and oil industry meet in Glenwood

By Jul 19, 2016
Aspen Public Radio

Those who live near proposed oil and gas wells were given a unique opportunity yesterday to voice their concerns directly to the state agency that oversees the industry.