Big acts to headline 2018 Aspen Laugh Festival

The Wheeler Opera House has announced big names for the 2018 Aspen Laugh Festival.

Headliners include Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost along with the Second City improv troupe out of Chicago.

Other heavy hitters like “This American Life” contributor Mike Birbiglia and Paula Poundstone, a regular on the NPR quiz show “Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me” will also perform.

The five day festival kicks off Tuesday, Feb. 20 with the annual Colorado Comedy Night, where locals have a chance to test out their own jokes on stage. Tickets go on sale at the beginning of the new year.