John Marzluff is a professor of wildlife science at the University of Washington. He is in the valley this week to talk about his research on birds’ responses to urbanization, as part of the local environmental speaker series Naturalist Nights. He spoke with Elizabeth Stewart-Severy by phone from Washington state.

Marzluff will speak Wednesday at the Third Street Center in Carbondale and Thursday at Hallam Lake in Aspen as part of the Naturalist Night series.