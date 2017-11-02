Bridges High School celebrates its 20th birthday

By 13 minutes ago

Inside Bridges High School's new remodel.
Credit Roaring Fork School District

Bridges High School in Carbondale is one of the valley’s only alternative high schools. It’s celebrating its 20th anniversary on Friday and is showing off some new digs.


Construction crews worked over the summer to give the school a total makeover. The biggest transformation is the school now has a core area where the whole student body can gather.

 

The remodel is one of 19 projects funded by a bond issue voters passed in 2015, which granted $122 million to the Roaring Fork School District for improvements and affordable housing.

 

There’s a community celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday at the high school from 4 to 7 p.m.

 

 

Tags: 
Bridges High School
Roaring Fork School District

Related Content

RFSD's test results mostly below state averages

By Oct 15, 2017
Roaring Fork School District

The Roaring Fork School District got students' PSAT and SAT test results back from last spring. Math scores are keeping up with the state average. Reading and writing, however, are not, which concerns the district's superintendent, Rob Stein.

Colorado Report Card Gives Aspen Charter School An "A+"

By Dec 15, 2014
Creative Commons/Brad Flickinger

The Aspen Community School is one of the top-ranked schools in the state, according to a new analysis. The school near Woody Creek, ranked six out of 500 middle schools.

The organization Colorado School Grades releases its report card annually. Nearly 2000 public schools are ranked. The group uses data from the Colorado Department of Education and a formula that looks at academic achievement, academic growth and gaps in education.

Roaring Fork School District will ‘Take Note’ in statewide music education initiative

By Aug 22, 2017
Marci Krivonen

Gov. John Hickenlooper launched a new initiative this year. It’s called Take Note Colorado, and its aim is to give every kindergarten through 12th grade student in the state access to musical instruments and education.