Bridges High School celebrates its 20th birthday

Bridges High School in Carbondale is one of the valley’s only alternative high schools. It’s celebrating its 20th anniversary on Friday and is showing off some new digs.

Construction crews worked over the summer to give the school a total makeover. The biggest transformation is the school now has a core area where the whole student body can gather.

The remodel is one of 19 projects funded by a bond issue voters passed in 2015, which granted $122 million to the Roaring Fork School District for improvements and affordable housing.

There’s a community celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday at the high school from 4 to 7 p.m.