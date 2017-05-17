Call for local artists for the 46th annual Mountain Fair

By Claire Woodcock 1 minute ago

A local artist designed this year's poster.
Credit Riley Hutchens

Applications for this year’s Valley Artists’ Booth at the annual Mountain Fair in Carbondale are being accepted through Friday.

When the Carbondale Mountain Fair began back in 1972, 20 booths showcased the works of local artists and artisans. Now, in its 46th year, the three-day event draws more than 145 vendors’ handmade wares and attracts 20,000 people from all over.

 

The Mountain Fair locals’ booth allows artists from the valley to exhibit and sell their artwork through the nonprofit Carbondale Arts.

 

Space is limited, so applicants must be current members of the nonprofit and must reside within the valley.

 

The merchandise must be personally handmade, not manufactured or imported. Criteria for judging includes the quality and uniqueness of the items.

The application can be found online at carbondalearts.org. This year’s festival kicks off July 28.

Tags: 
carbondale arts
mountain fair
Carbondale

Related Content

Rosybelle: The valley’s new vehicle for arts education

By Claire Woodcock Apr 17, 2017
Claire Woodcock/Aspen Public Radio News

Rosybelle, the mobile maker space, made her debut this month. She is a bus created on behalf of Carbondale Arts, and she’s ready to provide another venue for arts education to the valley’s youth.

Carbondale in the running for aid from Space to Create

By Claire Woodcock Mar 12, 2017
Courtesy of Colorado Creative Industries

Carbondale trustees are applying for an initiative that helps build affordable housing and workspaces for creative types in Colorado. There is a huge need now that the town has been designated a Creative District by the state.


Curated - May 8

By Claire Woodcock May 8, 2017

Today on Curated, we make a pit stop at Liberty Island before heading over to the Aspen Art Museum, two veteran photographers in Carbondale describe how one picture can tell another story entirely and how AAM's director Heidi Zuckerman approaches contemporary art with humor. 

Curated - May 15

By Claire Woodcock May 15, 2017

Today on Curated, we cover Colorado Creative Industries, from work-live space installation programs to the NEA keynote speech at this year's summit, to an interview with CCI's executive director Margaret Hunt. 