Call for local artists for the 46th annual Mountain Fair

Applications for this year’s Valley Artists’ Booth at the annual Mountain Fair in Carbondale are being accepted through Friday.

When the Carbondale Mountain Fair began back in 1972, 20 booths showcased the works of local artists and artisans. Now, in its 46th year, the three-day event draws more than 145 vendors’ handmade wares and attracts 20,000 people from all over.

The Mountain Fair locals’ booth allows artists from the valley to exhibit and sell their artwork through the nonprofit Carbondale Arts.

Space is limited, so applicants must be current members of the nonprofit and must reside within the valley.

The merchandise must be personally handmade, not manufactured or imported. Criteria for judging includes the quality and uniqueness of the items.

The application can be found online at carbondalearts.org. This year’s festival kicks off July 28.