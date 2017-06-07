Carbondale’s Wild West Rodeo touts new amenities

Every Thursday from the beginning of June to the end of August, Carbondale’s Wild West Rodeo kicks off at the Gus Darien Riding Arena.

The rodeo grounds have some upgrades to report: There’s a new sound system this year and an improved announcers box. There are also new covered bleachers, so spectators don’t need to be scared away by stormy weather.

The rodeo features a host of events, including bull riding, barrel racing and team roping. There are also equivalent events for younger attendees like “mutton busting,” where kids ride sheep.

There are ticket discounts for people who arrive with a full car. Once the season gets going, the rodeo can see close to 1,000 spectators each week.