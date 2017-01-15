Carbondale's trustee applications are in

Applications are in for Carbondale’s Board of Trustee seat. Current trustees opted for an application process, over an election.

The deadline was Friday at 5 p.m. The town received five applications from two men and three women: Michael Durant, Doc Phillip, Erica Sparhawk, Sarah Johnson, and Beth Broome.

They submitted short, written statements, about why they were applying and what their skills are. All were asked to include 25 signatures from community members in support of their candidacy.

The current Board of Trustees will now decide if they’ll interview all the applicants and when.

The seat was left vacant when Dan Richardson, formerly a trustee, was elected mayor in November.

Once selected, the trustee’s term will expire in April 2018.

