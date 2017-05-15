Citizen petition moves to next step

Petitioners turned in nearly 700 signatures to the city clerk's office just before 5pm on Monday. The signatures must now be vetted to ensure at least 650 of them are registered Aspen voters.
Citizens looking to block a new city building say they gained the support they needed for a referendum vote.


 

A petition that would block the proposed development of a new Aspen City Hall received more than 700 signatures over the weekend.

Aspen residents Steven Goldberg and Marcia Goshorn authored the measure, which would reverse an ordinance allowing the city to reconfigure the Galena Plaza property. Those signatures now must be verified by City Clerk Linda Manning - at least 650 of the signees need to be registered Aspen voters. She will also address whether the ordinance can even be repealed,  and verify the official date signatures needed to turned in. Manning contends it was last Friday, not Monday.

