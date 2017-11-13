City of Aspen expected to make amendment to management agreement with Red Brick

The City of Aspen is calling for a three-month suspension on a management agreement with the Red Brick Center for the Arts.

 

The Red Brick’s interim executive director, Sarah Roy, will still oversee building management, but now as an employee of Aspen's Department of Parks and Recreation.

If council approves the resolution this evening, the department will use the 90-day period to evaluate the building’s use and management agreements for the future.

 

The Red Brick building is city owned, but had previously been run by an independent organization called the Red Brick Council for the Arts. Roy said arts programing will not be suspended during the city’s assessment.

 

 

