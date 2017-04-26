City plans to improve Roaring Fork River health

By 5 hours ago

Rio Grande Park is part of Aspen's stormwater management system; now the city looks to improve the health of the Roaring Fork River through other projects.
Credit Elizabeth Stewart-Severy/Aspen Public Radio News

The Roaring Fork River running through Aspen is not as healthy as the city or the state think it should be, and now is the time for action.  

The Roaring Fork has been on Colorado’s impaired rivers list for five years, and the city of Aspen is working with Pitkin County to put together a plan to improve its health.

“This stretch of river through the city of Aspen is the most threatened stretch in the entire river,” said April Long, who heads up Aspen’s Clean River Program.

A variety of factors may be contributing to the Roaring Fork’s degrading health. Water is pulled out of the river through a transbasin diversion, and lawns have replaced natural river bank in many areas. Plus, stormwater from the city core contributes pollutants.

Long and the city of Aspen have been working for years on improved stormwater systems, and now staff is looking at other projects to improve water quality.

The city and county are working together to develop a river management plan, and Long said public involvement is critical. There will be an open house Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Old Powerhouse Property in Aspen.

Tags: 
Stormwater
Roaring Fork River
Healthy Rivers and Streams
environment page

Related Content

City parks work double duty

By Aug 23, 2016
Elizabeth Stewart-Severy/Aspen Public Radio News

Summer in downtown Aspen is bright with colorful flowers and green parks, and many of those spaces are also working hard to clean up runoff from storms before it hits the river.

Survey shows water concerns weigh on Aspenites

By Nov 7, 2016

The City of Aspen released results from its 2016 citizen survey last week. River health ranked at the top of the list of issues of concern for respondents.

Environmental speaker series returns for winter

By Jan 3, 2017
Elizabeth Stewart-Severy/Aspen Public Radio News

The Naturalist Night lecture series kicks off Wednesday evening in Carbondale, beginning another season for a Roaring Fork Valley staple.

Biologist to speak about protecting Colorado’s cutthroat trout

By Feb 28, 2017
Courtesy of Aspen Center for Environmental Studies

Recent genetic studies on native cutthroat trout in Colorado revealed a previously unrecognized subspecies in the Roaring Fork Valley — one that is so new it still doesn’t have a name. As part of the Naturalist Nights environmental speaker series, Kendall Bakich with Colorado Parks and Wildlife will discuss how understanding the history of these trout can help preserve species diversity.

Healthy Rivers board works to keep water in the river

By Nov 7, 2016
Elizabeth Stewart-Severy/Aspen Public Radio News

Pitkin County is the only county in the state that has a fund dedicated to protecting the health of rivers. The Healthy Rivers and Streams board oversees a $1 million budget, including a couple high-profile projects in 2017.