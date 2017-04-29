City responds to Glenwood Center for the Arts closure

Last week, the Glenwood Center for the Arts announced its plans to close amidst finance troubles. On Friday, the City of Glenwood Springs issued a response.

Glenwood’s assistant city manager declared it unwise for the city to risk taxpayer funds by subsidizing the center’s operations while its under police investigation. The city’s administration has known about the art center’s financial woes since 2015.

The city has been giving the arts council $50,000 annually since 1999. This year to date, the city has nearly reached that marker.

Recognizing the loss, the city said it’s willing to add arts and dance programming through the Parks and Recreation Department.

A $5,000 request for the center and its summer music program will be considered Monday morning at the Garfield County Board of Commissioners meeting.