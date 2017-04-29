City responds to Glenwood Center for the Arts closure

By Claire Woodcock 3 minutes ago

Glenwood Springs City Hall.
Credit glenwoodchamber.com

Last week, the Glenwood Center for the Arts announced its plans to close amidst finance troubles. On Friday, the City of Glenwood Springs issued a response.

Glenwood’s assistant city manager declared it unwise for the city to risk taxpayer funds by subsidizing the center’s operations while its under police investigation. The city’s administration has known about the art center’s financial woes since 2015.

The city has been giving the arts council $50,000 annually since 1999. This year to date, the city has nearly reached that marker.

 

Recognizing the loss, the city said it’s willing to add arts and dance programming through the Parks and Recreation Department.

A $5,000 request for the center and its summer music program will be considered Monday morning at the Garfield County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Tags: 
Glenwood Center for the Arts
City of Glenwood Springs
Glenwood Springs Police Department
Christina Brusig
Glenwood Springs Arts Council

Related Content

Valley Roundup for Morning Edition, April 21, 2017

By Apr 21, 2017

A local arts nonprofit is in a bit of turmoil with the resignation of its executive director and now, there’s a police investigation. Speaking with News Director Carolyn Sackariason this morning on Valley Roundup is Randy Essex, editor and publisher of the Glenwood Post Independent.

You can hear more of the conversation, which includes Aspen Times reporter Scott Condon and Managing Editor Rick Carroll with Curtis Wackerle, editor of the Aspen Daily News at 3:30 p.m. today.

 

Glenwood Center for the Arts to close

By Claire Woodcock Apr 27, 2017
Aspen Public Radio News

The Glenwood Center for the Arts announced, on Thursday, it will close in May.

This comes after a police investigation into the nonprofit’s finances and the resignation earlier this month of Christina Brusig, the Glenwood Springs Arts Council’s previous executive director.

In a news release, board attorney Charles Willman said the center cannot pay its bills. He also said the board wants to pay the financials owed but can’t.

Glenwood’s new council members sworn in

By Apr 20, 2017
Aspen Public Radio

Shelley Kaup won as the city’s at-large candidate in the April 4 election. Jonathan Godes was elected to represent Ward 5. Rick Voorhees ran unopposed and will represent Ward 2.