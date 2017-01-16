City wants moratorium extension

Aspen’s Community Development team is seeking a slight extension to a development moratorium in order to make sure no applications are submitted under the outdated land use codes.

When the freeze on land-use applications was passed last March, it was set to expire on Feb. 28, 2017. But, in a letter to council written late last week, city attorney Jim True said more time is needed.

By law, there is a 30-day delay between an ordinance being approved and going into effect, which means currently there would be a slight gap between the moratorium being over and developers being required to abide by the new code. Tonight’s special city council meeting is the first reading of an ordinance that would extend the moratorium until March 17.