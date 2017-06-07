Colorado film office unable to verify economic benefits in audit

An audit released this week shows the Colorado Office of Film Television Media failed to properly award incentives for a number of projects.

The office is meant to encourage film, television and video game production in Colorado. On nine projects the auditor found nearly $2 million was awarded – without a contract – and without knowing whether they even qualified.


   

“I think it’s extremely disappointing,” said Republican Sen. Tim Neville of Littleton. He sits on the state audit committee and has long opposed funding the office.

 

“The idea that this much money had been getting spent by any part of the state government with very little bit of oversight. There was no process involved, the lack of record keeping,” he said.

 

Lawmakers reduced funding for the film office in this year’s budget, but supporters, including the Governor, said it’s a key economic driver. The film office said it’s already making internal changes related to the audit’s findings.

